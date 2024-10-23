Driver injured after running into side of school bus in The Villages

The driver of an automobile was injured after running into the side of a school bus in The Villages.

The driver of a silver Honda HR-V was on Canal Street at about 7:20 a.m. Wednesday attempting to turn west onto County Road 466A when the automobile collided with the side of the Sumter District School bus which had been westbound on County Road 466A, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The bus had 49 students on board and none of them reported any injuries.

The driver of the Honda was transported to the Trailwinds Emergency Room with minor injuries.

The crash investigation is still ongoing.