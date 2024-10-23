Drunken rage and ensuing altercation prompts sister’s 911 call

A sister called 911 after arriving home and finding her drunken sibling who flew into an intoxicated rage.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called Sunday evening to a home in Summerfield where 57-year-old Joanna Lynn Marcum was taken into custody on a charge of battery.

Marcum’s sister arrived home and found that her sister had been drinking, according to an arrest report. The sister had forbidden Marcum from drinking in her home, according to an arrest report.

Marcum went into a “drunken rage” and lunged at her sister, who put up her forearms to protect herself. She suffered bruising near her wrist.

Marcum told deputies that she is “an adult” and she is “allowed” to drink if she wishes to do so. She also claimed her sister “hates” her. The deputy found an empty wine carton in the home.

Marcum was booked at the Marion County Jail on $1,000 bond.