Wednesday, October 23, 2024
DUI suspect struggles through field sobriety exercises in church parking lot

By Staff Report
Sebastian Guzman Lopez
A driver suspected of operating a vehicle while under the influence was arrested after struggling through field sobriety exercises in the parking lot of a church in The Villages.

Sebastian Guzman Lopez, 28, of Summerfield, was driving a gray Toyota truck in the wee hours Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when a Fruitland Park Police Department officer contacted the Lady Lake Police Department to advise that an erratic driver was heading into the town’s jurisdiction.

A Lady Lake police officer got behind the truck and watched as the driver ran a red light at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Boone Court. During a traffic stop, the officer detected signs that Guzman Lopez had been drinking. He said he had been at a friend’s house where he drank two beers, but did not feel intoxicated.

They relocated to nearby St. Timothy’s Catholic Church for field sobriety exercises. The native of Guatemala struggled through the exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .021 and .022 blood alcohol content. He also provided a urine sample.

Guzman Lopez was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and ticketed for running a red light. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

