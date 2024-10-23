Ed McGinty has message for Trump supporters

To the Editor:

I only wish I could believe that all of Traitor Trump supporters were stupid. A few perhaps. On Jan. 6, 2021 Donald Trump called to Washington all his crazy supporters, 3 percenters, Proud Boys, KKK, just to name a few. He held a rally in front of the White House and suggested, in careful language, to go to the Capitol building and stop the counting of votes so he could remain in office. Then he watched on TV as his supporters attacked Capitol police and broke into the Capitol Building, for three and a half hours. That was the height of traitorous behavior. Jack Smith, with consent of Judge Tanya Chutkan, just released 2,000 pages of proof that Trump was leading those traitors to our Constitution. He has already been found guilty of 32 felony charges in New York. He will be sentenced on Nov. 22, 2024. He is also under indictment for an additional 62 more felony charges, federal, and in Georgia.

Every one of Trump’s supporters knows all of this. So they are not stupid. They choose to support this traitor. If you support a traitor, you are a traitor.

Ed McGinty

Village of Hadley