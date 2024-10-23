82.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Entitled to browse for books at Barnes & Noble

By Staff Report
Comments

A member of the Parking Patrol spotted the golf cart in a privileged spot at Barnes & Noble at Lake Sumter Landing.

An empty golf cart was parked in front of Barnes Noble at Lake Sumter Landing
An empty golf cart was parked in front of Barnes & Noble at Lake Sumter Landing.

This book browser couldn’t bed bothered with finding a parking spot.

