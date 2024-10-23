George Galek

George J. Galek, 78, of The Villages, FL, formerly of Baldwinsville, NY, passed away peacefully at home on September 21, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

George was born in Wetzlar, Germany, on January 14, 1946, to Zbigniew and Irene Galek. At age 3, he journeyed to the United States with his parents aboard the SS General SD Sturgis, arriving in Boston, Massachusetts. He spent his childhood in Herkimer, NY, where he graduated from Herkimer High School in 1964 before attending Delhi College. He was of the Catholic faith.

On August 5, 1967, George married the love of his life, Darlene Kelsey, in Rome, NY. Together they shared 57 years of love, epitomizing the phrase “So Happy Together.”

A dedicated HVAC business owner at TAG Mechanical Systems, Inc. in Syracuse, NY, George was known for his hard work, honesty, and fairness. Many often sought his advice and guidance, valuing his wisdom and generous spirit. George took pride in his Polish heritage and was a lifelong fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the NY Yankees. He enjoyed playing golf and watching soccer and tennis.

George is survived by his beloved wife, Darlene, of The Villages; his children: Chad (Victoria) Galek of Canastota, NY, Jacqueline (AJ) Puchalski of Syracuse, and Greta (Frank) McDowell of Liverpool; and his grandchildren: Ryan Andres, Brendan (Tori Pimpinella) Galek, Taylor (Jonathon) Frankey, Brett (Victoria) Rozelle, Alexis Phillips, Channing Galek, Julia (Colin Newman) Puchalski, Jordan Puchalski, and Cooper McDowell, with a great-grandchild expected in December 2024. He is also survived by his brothers, Bob Galek, Dick Galek, and KC Smothers; as well as many nieces and nephews, including those in Poland and Ukraine.

George was predeceased by his parents, Zbigniew and Irene Galek-Smothers, his stepfather Andy Smothers, his in-laws Gerald and Greta Kelsey, and brothers-in-law Bob Larkin and Bill Kelsey.

Affectionately known as “Bumpa” by his grandchildren and others, George will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He touched many lives and will be dearly missed.

Special thanks to niece and nephew Kristen and Dean Yorton of The Villages, FL, and to our friend and mentor, Daniel Gardner. The family would also like to thank the staff at UF Health Shands Hospital for their compassionate care.