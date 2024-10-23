It would be foolish to reopen water-logged golf courses

To the Editor:

The Villages has a very good system for managing water levels. That includes using the sprinklers to keep the excess water levels under control. All of the golf courses have been under repairs over the last year and have been alternately closed.

If the golf courses are reopened now, while still water logged, the golfers will go back to they’re old ways and drive in restricted areas, not fix divots, not rake sand traps, and turn the fairways into disrepair, defeating the efforts of The Villages to provide top-notch courses.

Leonard Forsythe

Village of Alhambra