Sumter District Schools unveils names of Presidential Scholar nominees

Sumter District Schools has announced the selection of the district nominees for the 2024-2025 U.S. Presidential Academic and CTE Scholar Awards.

This prestigious honor is bestowed upon two seniors who excel in either academics or workforce preparation studies. One nominee for each category is selected to represent each district high school: South Sumter High School, The Villages High School and Wildwood Middle High School.

This year the district nominee selection committee has chosen the following two students to represent Sumter County in the state-wide competition:

• The Sumter U.S. Presidential Academic Scholar is Jose Carvajal-Beltran of Wildwood Middle High School Class of 2025.

• The Sumter U.S. Presidential CTE Scholar is Rebecca Stephens of South Sumter High School Agriculture CTE Academy Class of 2025.

From Wildwood Middle High School the CTE Scholar nominee is Amber Law. From The Villages High School the Academic Scholar nominee is Caroline Cannon, and Katie Campbell is the CTE Scholar nominee. From South Sumter High School the Academic Scholar nominee is Elizabeth Young.

The Federal Commission on Presidential Scholars determined the 2023-2024 criterion for selection of the nominees. Students nominated for the Academic Recognition were chosen based on involvement and service to the community; leadership and character; writing samples; academic achievements; and overcoming personal obstacles or barriers. CTE students were chosen based on academic rigor; technical competence; employability skill attainment; ingenuity and creativity; and training in five sectors of the President’s Blueprint.