82.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
type here...

Sumter District Schools unveils names of Presidential Scholar nominees

By Staff Report
Comments
Rebecca Stephens
Rebecca Stephens
Jose Carvajal Beltran
Jose Carvajal-Beltran

Sumter District Schools has announced the selection of the district nominees for the 2024-2025 U.S. Presidential Academic and CTE Scholar Awards.

This prestigious honor is bestowed upon two seniors who excel in either academics or workforce preparation studies. One nominee for each category is selected to represent each district high school: South Sumter High School, The Villages High School and Wildwood Middle High School.

This year the district nominee selection committee has chosen the following two students to represent Sumter County in the state-wide competition:

• The Sumter U.S. Presidential Academic Scholar is Jose Carvajal-Beltran of Wildwood Middle High School Class of 2025.

• The Sumter U.S. Presidential CTE Scholar is Rebecca Stephens of South Sumter High School Agriculture CTE Academy Class of 2025.

From Wildwood Middle High School the CTE Scholar nominee is Amber Law. From The Villages High School the Academic Scholar nominee is Caroline Cannon, and Katie Campbell is the CTE Scholar nominee. From South Sumter High School the Academic Scholar nominee is Elizabeth Young.

The Federal Commission on Presidential Scholars determined the 2023-2024 criterion for selection of the nominees. Students nominated for the Academic Recognition were chosen based on involvement and service to the community; leadership and character; writing samples; academic achievements; and overcoming personal obstacles or barriers. CTE students were chosen based on academic rigor; technical competence; employability skill attainment; ingenuity and creativity; and training in five sectors of the President’s Blueprint.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Ed McGinty has message for Trump supporters

Villager Ed McGinty, known for his political activism, has a message for Villagers who continue to support former President Trump.

It would be foolish to reopen water-logged golf courses

A Village of Alhambra resident praises the water management system in The Villages and warns it would be foolish to reopen water-logged courses, which need to remain closed.

Kamala Harris in billionaires’ pockets

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenbrook resident alleges that Kamala Harris is beholden to billionaires.

MAGA cult members will need to seek help after election

A Village of Pine Ridge resident predicts that MAGA cult members are likely going to need help after the Nov. 5 election. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Villagers need to stop whining about golf courses

A Village of De La Vista West resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Villagers need to stop whining about golf courses which have been temporarily closed.

Photos