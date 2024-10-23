66.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 24, 2024
The Villages drops video with details on newest town center

By Staff Report
Comments

The Villages dropped a fresh video this week with an update on the newest town center under construction in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Eastport is said to be a town center unlike any before. This week, The Villages Vice President of Sales Jennifer Parr hosted a new video with Construction Manager Brian Sellers.

Eastport will be home to a new entertainment venue with a stage set on the waterfront with Sunset Island as a backdrop. There will be plenty of eating and dining near the entertainment venue. Hotel Eastport will be adjacent to the entertainment venue.

The new Olympia Recreation Complex will feature a rock climbing wall, pickleball courts, a softball complex and sports pool. The recreation complex will be an important part of Eastport.

The new video offers a behind-the-scenes look at the construction of buildings at the entrance off Central Parkway, including The Villages Health, Citizens First Bank and The Villages Golf Cars.

Curious residents are being reminded to stay away from the construction area for safety reasons.

