Grand opening date announced for new HomeSense store

A grand opening date has been announced for the new HomeSense store.

HomeSense will be opening on Nov. 7 at Village Crossroads of Lady Lake. The new store is located in the former Bed Bath & Beyond retail space.

This week, HomeSense was granted a temporary certificate of completion by the Lady Lake Building Department. There has been a great deal of renovation work taking place in preparation for the new HomeSense store’s grand opening.

HomeSense is a Canadian chain of discount home furnishing stores owned by TJX Companies. It originated in Canada in 2001, and was expanded to Europe in 2008 and the United States in 2017. The company operate about 250 stores worldwide.

HomseSense offers home furnishing, rugs and lighting.

Martin Dellebovi of the Benchmark Group of New York originally made the announcement of the new lease this past December before the Lady Lake Commission. He said the sought-after retailer had opted to locate in Lady Lake, “Much to the chagrin of The Villages.”

The Benchmark Group operates Village Crossroads and developed much of the nearby retail and restaurants, including Sam’s Club, Best Buy, Longhorn Steakhouse and Miller’s Ale House.