Thursday, October 24, 2024
Mercedes-Benz maneuvers into golf cart parking in The Villages

By Staff Report
A Mercedes-Benz driver maneuvered into obviously golf cart parking in The Villages.

This Mercedes-Benz was parked in designated golf cart parking at McDonald’s at Colony Plaza.

A member of the Parking Patrol spotted the parking faux pax on Wednesday at McDonald’s at Colony Plaza.

