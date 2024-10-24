83.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, October 24, 2024
type here...

Neighbor caught on video surveillance in theft of medical marijuana

By Staff Report
Comments
George Doyle
George Doyle

A neighbor was caught on video surveillance in the theft of medical marijuana from a nearby residence.

George Doyle, 59, of Fruitland Park, is facing three felony charges following his arrest earlier this week by Lake County sheriff’s deputies.

Doyle was picked up on video surveillance in August entering a neighbor’s enclosed porch at his home on Lake Unity Road, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Doyle allegedly stole his neighbor’s medical marijuana. In addition, Doyle was suspected of stealing power tools from the neighbor’s home in June. It was the earlier theft which prompted the neighbor to install video surveillance.

A deputy tracked down the neighbor’s Porter Cable pneumatic nailer and a staple gun at Value Pawn in Leesburg. While at the pawn shop, Doyle had provided a photo identification and a right thumb print. The power tools and medical marijuana had an estimated value of about $2,000. Doyle sold the tools for $35.

A warrant was issued for his arrest. When the Florida native was confronted with the video images, Doyle dismissed his entry into his neighbor’s home and said he was looking for cigarettes.

He is facing charges of burglary, dealing in stolen property and providing false information to a pawn broker. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages doing terrible job of debris removal

A longtime resident of The Villages is critical of the debris collection in the wake of Hurricane Milton. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Please do not throw away your vote

A Village of Briar Meadow resident, in a Letter to the Editor, pleads with those who say they will write in a name rather than vote for one of the two major party candidates.

This is a golfing community and we want to golf!

A Village of Amelia resident responds to a previous letter writer and says The Villages is a golfing community and golfers want to golf.

Ed McGinty has message for Trump supporters

Villager Ed McGinty, known for his political activism, has a message for Villagers who continue to support former President Trump.

It would be foolish to reopen water-logged golf courses

A Village of Alhambra resident praises the water management system in The Villages and warns it would be foolish to reopen water-logged courses, which need to remain closed.

Photos