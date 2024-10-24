Neighbor caught on video surveillance in theft of medical marijuana

A neighbor was caught on video surveillance in the theft of medical marijuana from a nearby residence.

George Doyle, 59, of Fruitland Park, is facing three felony charges following his arrest earlier this week by Lake County sheriff’s deputies.

Doyle was picked up on video surveillance in August entering a neighbor’s enclosed porch at his home on Lake Unity Road, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Doyle allegedly stole his neighbor’s medical marijuana. In addition, Doyle was suspected of stealing power tools from the neighbor’s home in June. It was the earlier theft which prompted the neighbor to install video surveillance.

A deputy tracked down the neighbor’s Porter Cable pneumatic nailer and a staple gun at Value Pawn in Leesburg. While at the pawn shop, Doyle had provided a photo identification and a right thumb print. The power tools and medical marijuana had an estimated value of about $2,000. Doyle sold the tools for $35.

A warrant was issued for his arrest. When the Florida native was confronted with the video images, Doyle dismissed his entry into his neighbor’s home and said he was looking for cigarettes.

He is facing charges of burglary, dealing in stolen property and providing false information to a pawn broker. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,500 bond.