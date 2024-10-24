New statewide chamber poll has good news for two candidates  

With more than 2 million Floridians having already voted, the most recent Florida Chamber statewide poll finds both Donald Trump and Rick Scott leading their Democratic opponents with just two weeks to go until the 2024 general election. Trump and Scott each lead their respective opponents by double digits among Hispanics and NPAs.

The Florida Chamber’s new poll also finds Gov. Ron DeSantis retaining strong approval among Floridians and Floridians remaining optimistic about the direction of the state.

“With more than 2 million Floridians having already cast their ballots and less than two weeks until Election Day, Florida voters remain bullish on Florida’s statewide leaders and the direction of our state,” said Florida Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Mark Wilson. “The Florida Chamber’s political operations team is actively working to ensure the right candidates and causes prevail at the ballot box by uniting the business community behind their campaigns. Florida’s continued economic momentum depends on supporters of free enterprise making their voices heard on Nov. 5.”

Trump and Scott enjoy strong Hispanic support

The Florida Chamber’s poll shows that if the election for President of the United States were held today in Florida, former President Donald Trump would defeat Vice President Kamala Harris by a six-point margin, 51 to 45 percent. Trump’s lead over Harris comes in part from holding a sizable lead among No Party Affiliation voters in Florida. Among Hispanics, Trump holds an equally impressive lead, with 55 percent support for Trump compared to 44 percent for Harris.

In the race for U.S. Senate in Florida, the Florida Chamber’s poll finds incumbent U.S. Sen. Rick Scott with a five-point lead over his Democratic opponent, former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. Scott, who appeared in a huge golf cart parade this past weekend in The Villages, earns the support of 51 percent of Floridians polled for his re-election bid, compared to 46 percent support for Mucarsel-Powell. Much like in the presidential election, Scott’s lead is built by maintaining strong support from Hispanic voters, as 56 percent support his re-election compared to 39 percent who would vote for Mucarsel-Powell. Scott also enjoys support from 50 percent of NPA voters compared to 44 percent for his challenger and among older voters, with 52 percent of this group supporting him while 45 percent support Mucarsel-Powell.