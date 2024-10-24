83.2 F
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Please do not throw away your vote

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

I’m astounded that a Villager will write in another candidate, thereby giving up his right to vote, because he sees no difference between the major candidates. This election presents the most definable difference, the hugest gap, between the major candidates that has occurred in my voting lifetime. I don’t care which side you’re on. Well, that’s not true — of course I care, because of that enormous gap in suitability, but I have the same request of you, regardless: Please, please, do not be one of those who will abnegate all responsibility and say smugly, after the election of the wrong person, “I didn’t vote for either of them.” If you feel conflicted, at least cast your vote for the one who you believe will do less damage to our country.

Doris Bryant
Village of Briar Meadow

 

