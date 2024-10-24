Round-the-clock pumping ordered in flooded subdivision in Webster

The City of Webster is conducting emergency pumping and hauling of stormwater due to Hurricane Milton flooding in the Live Oak subdivision.

The operation will run 24 hours a day for the next three days, and is essential to lower stormwater levels in the area to restore power to the sanitary lift station that serves the subdivision and to further lower the storm water in the area.

To facilitate this operation, the City of Webster contracted with RT Septic, which will deploy two trucks to remove the stormwater from the subdivision. Personnel from the City of Webster will be onsite during the operation to monitor the process.

The stormwater water will be transported to the Gant Lake outlet at the Roy “Bug” Story Park.

These efforts are authorized under Gov. DeSantis’s Emergency Declaration and under Emergency Order EO No. SWF 24-030 of the Southwest Florida Water Management District.