65.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, October 24, 2024
type here...

Round-the-clock pumping ordered in flooded subdivision in Webster

By Staff Report
Comments

The City of Webster is conducting emergency pumping and hauling of stormwater due to Hurricane Milton flooding in the Live Oak subdivision.

The operation will run 24 hours a day for the next three days, and is essential to lower stormwater levels in the area to restore power to the sanitary lift station that serves the subdivision and to further lower the storm water in the area.

To facilitate this operation, the City of Webster contracted with RT Septic, which will deploy two trucks to remove the stormwater from the subdivision. Personnel from the City of Webster will be onsite during the operation to monitor the process.

The stormwater water will be transported to the Gant Lake outlet at the Roy “Bug” Story Park.

These efforts are authorized under Gov. DeSantis’s Emergency Declaration and under Emergency Order EO No. SWF 24-030 of the Southwest Florida Water Management District.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Ed McGinty has message for Trump supporters

Villager Ed McGinty, known for his political activism, has a message for Villagers who continue to support former President Trump.

It would be foolish to reopen water-logged golf courses

A Village of Alhambra resident praises the water management system in The Villages and warns it would be foolish to reopen water-logged courses, which need to remain closed.

Kamala Harris in billionaires’ pockets

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenbrook resident alleges that Kamala Harris is beholden to billionaires.

MAGA cult members will need to seek help after election

A Village of Pine Ridge resident predicts that MAGA cult members are likely going to need help after the Nov. 5 election. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Villagers need to stop whining about golf courses

A Village of De La Vista West resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Villagers need to stop whining about golf courses which have been temporarily closed.

Photos