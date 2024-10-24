83.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 24, 2024
The Villages doing terrible job of debris removal

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

The District Management of The Villages is doing the worst job ever in debris removal. I have been living in The Villages for over 17 years and this is the longest it has taken. We had hurricanes before and the debris was picked up in a timely manner. When Gary Morse was alive this never happened. Since the children and other family members took over, the services went done hill. They are probably waiting for FEMA to remove the debris instead of hiring a contractor and getting reimbursed. Looks like they are more interested in building more homes and attracting business, which keeps them and their generation to come millionaires. What are they doing with are amenities fee? Why is the older side and elsewhere being neglected?
Joseph Rzepka Sr.
Village of Amelia

 

Photos