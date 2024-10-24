65.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 24, 2024
The Villages urging patience with contractor collecting debris

By Staff Report
Comments

The Villages District contractor CERES is currently picking up storm-related debris from Hurricane Milton.

The contractor is working north to south on major roadways and then they will move into residential areas, by district. Due to the overwhelming demand created by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, there is a shortage of debris collection and removal service providers, therefore this process may take several weeks to complete.

Yard Debris vs Storm Debris Collection

  • Storm debris eligible for special pickup includes items directly damaged or displaced by the hurricane, such as fallen tree branches, uprooted shrubs, broken fences, and roofing materials torn off by high winds.
  • In contrast, regular yard maintenance waste, which is not eligible for this special collection, includes routine grass clippings, pruned branches from regular trimming, seasonal leaf fall, and hedge trimmings from normal landscaping activities.

