Thursday, October 24, 2024
This is a golfing community and we want to golf!

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

Cheryl McCormick you need to get real. We can’t solve all the world’s problem here in The Villages.
North Carolina, or pretty much anywhere in this country, or world wide, but many help in their own way. For instance I’m proud of how our food banks in our area are so empathetic to those in need. Have you taken your butt to Asheville to help, or do you work a soup kitchen?
We’re in our own little bubble here. If the folks here want to b**** about their golf courses being closed, they have every right. Golf is what many do here! They have a god given right to speak their mind. I’ll assume you, or your significant other don’t golf. I’ll make another assumption – you’re a single person who needs to get a life, and not worry about what others are saying or talking about. Actually in your thought pattern on this golf thing it’s just a tip of the iceberg. You can actually smell a liberal miles away! Good luck on Election Day!

Robert Westervelt
Village of Amelia

 

Photos