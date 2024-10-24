We don’t want a fascist in the Oval Office

In very credible, recent reporting, we now know that Trump is a verifiable fascist, confirmed by flag officers (ret.) in the military, including the recently retired chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and one of Trump’s chief of staffs.

We also now know that Trump believes when he is next a commander-in-chief, he wants “HIS” generals to be just like the ones that served Adolph Hitler. And this does not even count the also verified fact that Trump did not think it good for his image to be photographed with disabled veterans who gave every measure of their being to serve and protect our democracy, and then called those in uniform “suckers and losers”, and even badmouthing and disrespecting John McCain who was a POW during the Vietnam era and suffered grievously as a result.

And also realizing Trump evaded military service by claiming to have only had bone spurs. As but one of scores, if not hundreds, of veterans or their families residing in our community, it is intolerable if not disgusting to visualize anyone wanting to still vote for Trump, knowing his confirmed ideology of being a fascist, a dictator wanna-be, and who thinks very little of the women and men in uniform.

Miles Zaremski is a resident of the Village of Dunedin.