86 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, October 25, 2024
type here...

Drug suspect who suffered spider bite jailed after requiring medical care

By Staff Report
Comments
Barbara Ann Campbell
Barbara Ann Campbell

A drug suspect who suffered a spider bite has been tracked down in a criminal case.

Barbara Ann Campbell, 35, of Lady Lake, was arrested earlier this week on warrants charging her with possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The charges stem from an incident in August at the Family Dollar store in Fruitland Park. Officers were investigating a shoplifting complaint at the store when Campbell because “very confrontational” and was yelling at police, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Fruitland Park Police Department. She would not comply with officers’ commands and was “very loud and uncooperative.” She swatted at an officer’s hand and pulled away from officers who attempted to take her into custody.

Campbell had a medical tube that was used to drain a swollen spider bite in her arm. She began to yell that she “couldn’t breathe and that her chest hurt,” the affidavit said. She was transported to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital.

A search of her purse turned ups several syringes containing methamphetamine as well as a container that held fentanyl.

Due to her being taken to the hospital, she was not immediately arrested. Warrants were later issued for her arrest. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $6,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Please vote wisely!

A Village of Hillsborough resident explains what is on the line this election and urges his fellow residents to vote wisely.

We have too much complaining in The Villages!

A Village of Buttonwood resident believes we have too much complaining in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

This is a really easy election for the American voters

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident contends that this election is really easy for the American voters.

The Villages doing terrible job of debris removal

A longtime resident of The Villages is critical of the debris collection in the wake of Hurricane Milton. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Please do not throw away your vote

A Village of Briar Meadow resident, in a Letter to the Editor, pleads with those who say they will write in a name rather than vote for one of the two major party candidates.

Photos