Drug suspect who suffered spider bite jailed after requiring medical care

A drug suspect who suffered a spider bite has been tracked down in a criminal case.

Barbara Ann Campbell, 35, of Lady Lake, was arrested earlier this week on warrants charging her with possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The charges stem from an incident in August at the Family Dollar store in Fruitland Park. Officers were investigating a shoplifting complaint at the store when Campbell because “very confrontational” and was yelling at police, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Fruitland Park Police Department. She would not comply with officers’ commands and was “very loud and uncooperative.” She swatted at an officer’s hand and pulled away from officers who attempted to take her into custody.

Campbell had a medical tube that was used to drain a swollen spider bite in her arm. She began to yell that she “couldn’t breathe and that her chest hurt,” the affidavit said. She was transported to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital.

A search of her purse turned ups several syringes containing methamphetamine as well as a container that held fentanyl.

Due to her being taken to the hospital, she was not immediately arrested. Warrants were later issued for her arrest. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $6,000 bond.