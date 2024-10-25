In a just-released study by the American Psychological Association, 80% of Republicans, 79% of Democrats and 73% of Independents rated the future of our nation as their top stressor. It keeps them awake at night. It keeps me awake at night. This is one thing we mostly agree on. But what we don’t agree on is what that future should look like.

This year, I will be voting to Make America Great, Again. So what do I mean by that? I just did a quick search online for “What makes America Great” and found lots of lists with suggestions. Here are a few of them:

• The Heritage Foundation says, “Friends of freedom the world over look to the United States not only as an ally against tyrants and despots but also as a powerful beacon to all those who strive to be free.”

• On “Ranker,” a site where readers rank all kinds of things, including what makes America great, the number 1 reason is “the U.S. has religious freedom and freedom of speech, allowing people to express their beliefs and opinions.”

• In a video from 2016, just before the election results were known, Ellen DeGeneres said, “We all love our country. We just have different ideas of what’s best for it, which is part of what makes America great. I believe we can all come together because if you take away the labels, you realize that we are far more alike than we are different.”

So, across the spectrum, many of us believe our freedoms make us great. I agree with that statement. But as a nation, do we agree who has the right to, well, be free? Not so much.

In my 77 years as an American, I’ve seen our country struggle and succeed and fail and grow and change. I have experienced the Women’s Movement, Roe v. Wade, Civil Rights Movement, Gay Rights Movement, AIDS and Covid, the Americans with Disabilities Act, Title IX, Earth Day, landing on the moon, wars (Cold War, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, etc.), 9-11, Black Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, gun violence in schools, election disagreements, the Me Too Movement, and many more things that have shaped our nation.

My number 1 concern has been and continues to be, what are we going to do about the climate crisis. The climate isn’t like it was when we were kids. More than 90 percent of U.S. counties have had at least one disaster claim filed. There are more – and more intense – wildfires, torrential rainfalls, inland flooding, extended tornado and hurricane seasons, droughts, heat waves and climate-related deaths. Research tells us that over the next 30 years, 7.5 million Americans could be forced to move because of climate-induced risks. We can’t pretend this isn’t happening.

So I intend to vote to make America the great nation it has been, a nation that addresses inequities and tries to do better for everyone. I will vote to protect this planet for our precious children and our grandchildren.

I am not your enemy just because I might disagree with you – nor do I consider you to be my enemy. We’re in this together.

LaRae Donnellan is a resident of the Village of Dunedin.