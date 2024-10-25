61 F
The Villages
Friday, October 25, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Jane Ellen Mancini
Jane Ellen Mancini, 82, passed away on October 23, 2024. She was born in Clifton, New Jersey on October 31, 1941 to Walter and Catherine.

Jane was a member of First Baptist Church of Webster. She married her husband, Ronald on June 8, 1963. She retired as an RN.

Jane is survived by her son: Ronald A. Mancini II (Brenda) of Baldwinsville, New York; Daughter: Susan A. Boyce (David) of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; Grandchildren: Heather Mancini, Jackson (Rachel) Boyce, Kristen Mancini, Cassidy Boyce, and Haley Boyce. Jane is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald A. Mancini.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and the service to follow after. Interment will take place at Florida National Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.

