Jane Ellen Mancini

Jane Ellen Mancini, 82, passed away on October 23, 2024. She was born in Clifton, New Jersey on October 31, 1941 to Walter and Catherine.

Jane was a member of First Baptist Church of Webster. She married her husband, Ronald on June 8, 1963. She retired as an RN.

Jane is survived by her son: Ronald A. Mancini II (Brenda) of Baldwinsville, New York; Daughter: Susan A. Boyce (David) of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; Grandchildren: Heather Mancini, Jackson (Rachel) Boyce, Kristen Mancini, Cassidy Boyce, and Haley Boyce. Jane is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald A. Mancini.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and the service to follow after. Interment will take place at Florida National Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.