Friday, October 25, 2024
Mexican living in U.S. for two years caught driving without license

By Staff Report
A man from Mexico who has been living in the United States for two years was arrested after he was caught driving without a license.

Raymundo Rafael Vargas, 30, of Bushnell, was driving a blue Kia passenger car in Bushnell at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when he was pulled over for a lighting violation, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, Vargas handed the deputy a valid Mexican identification card. He also had a Mexican driver’s license which had expired  in 2023. He admitted he has been living in the United States for two years but has not obtained a driver’s license.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid driver’s license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $150 bond.

