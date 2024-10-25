61 F
The Villages
Friday, October 25, 2024
Official championed growth in city services while holding line on taxes

By David Towns
Comments

A Fruitland Park official was honored for 31 years of service to his community during Thursday’s commission meeting.

John L. Gunter received a proclamation designating that day as “John L. Gunter Jr. Day” in Fruitland Park for his many accomplishments on behalf of the city.

Gunter has served on the city commission since his election in 1993 when he pledge to build sidewalks, pave the city’s dirt roads, renovate city hall, hire a parks director and build a library.

Mayor Chris Cheshire, far left, presents Commissioner John Gunter with an award for 31 years service. They are pictured with Vice Mayor Patrick DeGrave, second from right, and Commissioner John Mobilian, far right.

During Commissioner Gunter’s term, his vision was realized with the adoption of the comprehensive plan where the city went from not having a parks and recreation department to its revitalization (which resulted in the hiring of a parks and recreation director and the building of a swimming pool and a roller hockey rink/skateboard park); from not having a library space to the establishment and development of a new library building, and from city hall in an old school building to the construction of a new city hall, and he also worked in connecting the wastewater system to every owner in the city including the U.S. Hwy. 27/441 corridor, and much more all with no increase in taxes.

Eryn Russell of the Florida League of Cities presents an award to Commissioner John Gunter for his 31 years on the Fruitland Park Commission.

Gunter served as an aircraft electrician in the United States Navy for four years. When he returned to Fruitland Park he worked as a grocery store salesman. He also served as a youth baseball coach and worked part time as a transportation driver for underserved students in the community.

He served for four and one half years as a member of the Planning and Zoning Board before his election to the city commission. During his time in office he has helped guide the city as the population of the city grew from 2,800 residents when he ran for the commission to nearly 10,000.

Commissioner Gunter received a standing ovation as he stood before the audience of Fruitland Park residents, officials and family members for the last time as a commissioner.

Photos