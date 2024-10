To the Editor:

One OLD man tees up and hits the ball into the rough.

Another OLDER man hits the ball out of the rough and onto the green.

Then the politically weaponized Supreme Court decides to change the Constitutional Rule of Law and how to play the game.

Now the next generation must putt for par to save our American FREEDOM from destruction (Project 2025) and dictatorship. Please VOTE wisely.

God Bless the United States of America.

William Grosjean

Village of Hillsborough