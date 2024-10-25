81.7 F
The Villages
Friday, October 25, 2024
The Villages announces reopening of more golf courses after hurricane

By Staff Report
The Villages has announced the reopening of numerous golf courses in the wake of Hurricane Milton.

The following courses will reopen on Saturday, Oct. 26:

  • Bacall
  • Belmont
  • Bogart
  • Churchill Greens
  • De La Vista
  • Escambia
  • Hawkes Bay
  • Heron
  • Saddlebrook
  • Sarasota
  • Southern Star
  • Volusia
  • Yankee Clipper

The following courses will reopen on Monday, Oct. 28:

  • Glenview-Fox Run

The following courses will reopen on Thursday, Oct. 30:

  • Shallow Creek
  • Hacienda Hills – The Palms
  • Mallory – Caroline

