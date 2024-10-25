The Villages announces reopening of more golf courses after hurricane

The Villages has announced the reopening of numerous golf courses in the wake of Hurricane Milton.

The following courses will reopen on Saturday, Oct. 26:

Bacall

Belmont

Bogart

Churchill Greens

De La Vista

Escambia

Hawkes Bay

Heron

Saddlebrook

Sarasota

Southern Star

Volusia

Yankee Clipper

The following courses will reopen on Monday, Oct. 28:

Glenview-Fox Run

The following courses will reopen on Thursday, Oct. 30: