The Villages announces reopening of more golf courses after hurricane

The Villages has announced the reopening of numerous golf courses in the wake of Hurricane Milton.
The following courses will reopen on Saturday, Oct. 26:
- Bacall
- Belmont
- Bogart
- Churchill Greens
- De La Vista
- Escambia
- Hawkes Bay
- Heron
- Saddlebrook
- Sarasota
- Southern Star
- Volusia
- Yankee Clipper
The following courses will reopen on Monday, Oct. 28:
- Glenview-Fox Run
The following courses will reopen on Thursday, Oct. 30:
- Shallow Creek
- Hacienda Hills – The Palms
- Mallory – Caroline