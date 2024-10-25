The Villages offers update on collection of hurricane debris

The Villages District Office has issued an update on debris collection in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

Debris collection has been completed along the following roadways this week: Morse Boulevard – District 1 and Lake Sumter Landing El Camino Real – District 2 Buena Vista Boulevard – Districts 3 & 4

Work is currently underway in the following areas: Districts 6 & 7 along Morse Boulevard District 5 along Buena Vista Boulevard



Important Guidelines for Residents:

Place all storm debris in the right of way of your residential property;

Do not place debris in roadways, cul-de-sacs, or on driveways; and

Keep debris clear of storm drain inlets and electrical boxes, and do not use plastic bags for any storm debris.

Storm debris eligible for special pickup includes items directly damaged or displaced by the hurricane, such as fallen tree branches, uprooted shrubs, broken fences, and roofing materials torn off by high winds. In contrast, regular yard maintenance waste, which is not eligible for this special collection, includes routine grass clippings, pruned branches from regular trimming, seasonal leaf fall, and hedge trimmings from normal landscaping activities.

For more information, contact Customer Service at (352) 753-4508.