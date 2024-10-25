81.5 F
The Villages
Friday, October 25, 2024
This is a really easy election for the American voters

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

As voters, this election is literally the easiest one in history for us to select a candidate. We’ve all lived under Trump and we’ve all lived under Biden/Harris.
If your life was better under Trump, vote for him.
If your life was better under Biden/Harris, vote for Harris.
Neither candidate needs to say one word about what they are or are not going to do. That ship has sailed. We’ve lived under both regimes. And we will be voting accordingly. Period.

Suzette Conlon
Village of Belle Aire

 

