We have too much complaining in The Villages!

To the Editor:

I have been reading articles about people complaining about debris not being picked up in a timely manner. I have read and heard about people complaining about golf courses not being opened yet. Well for all those complaining, look around and see what you have. I look left and right and see houses that are still there. I see autos in driveways that are fully intact. Well open your eyes and look around parts of Florida and some areas do not exist, homes that are demolished, houses under water, vehicles that are upsides own and businesses that will never re-open. Be thankful for what you have before you start composing again.

Michael Race

Village of Buttonwood