81.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, October 25, 2024
type here...

We have too much complaining in The Villages!

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

I have been reading articles about people complaining about debris not being picked up in a timely manner. I have read and heard about people complaining about golf courses not being opened yet. Well for all those complaining, look around and see what you have. I look left and right and see houses that are still there. I see autos in driveways that are fully intact. Well open your eyes and look around parts of Florida and some areas do not exist, homes that are demolished, houses under water, vehicles that are upsides own and businesses that will never re-open. Be thankful for what you have before you start composing again.

Michael Race
Village of Buttonwood

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Please vote wisely!

A Village of Hillsborough resident explains what is on the line this election and urges his fellow residents to vote wisely.

This is a really easy election for the American voters

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident contends that this election is really easy for the American voters.

The Villages doing terrible job of debris removal

A longtime resident of The Villages is critical of the debris collection in the wake of Hurricane Milton. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Please do not throw away your vote

A Village of Briar Meadow resident, in a Letter to the Editor, pleads with those who say they will write in a name rather than vote for one of the two major party candidates.

This is a golfing community and we want to golf!

A Village of Amelia resident responds to a previous letter writer and says The Villages is a golfing community and golfers want to golf.

Photos