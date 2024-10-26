Construction to begin for Lady Lake Library expansion project

The Lady Lake Library will be seeing a major expansion.

There are no planned closures of the library or changes in services or programming. However, construction fencing will be placed on Monday, Oct. 28. The west entrance, which borders the Guava Street Athletic Complex, and the adjacent parking area, will be closed.

Patrons may continue to use the front and youth library entrances on Guava Street. All other public parking will remain open.

In August, the Lady Lake Library announced it was awarded a $1 million Lake County Library Impact Fee grant to support its ambitious expansion project. This allocation will contribute to the Children’s Library portion of the project, with the Town of Lady Lake funding the remaining cost that includes an expansion of the Information Technology Department and addition of the Growth Management annex.

The project aims to enhance the library’s offerings by enlarging the youth library area from 4,560 sq. ft. to 7,697 sq. ft., a 69% increase. It includes an expanded lobby, an additional public elevator, and a landing area for the new second floor Children’s Library, adding more than 3,000 sq. ft. to the public spaces.

The county’s impact fee grant is justified by the library’s extensive reach and the expected Town population growth. The Lady Lake Library, part of the Lake County Library System, serves over 16,000 registered cardholders and welcomes approximately 14,500 visitors each month. With the town anticipating a dozen new development projects with an estimated population increase of 8,500 people by 2030, the expansion is timely.

The expansion will provide much-needed space for additional shelving, reading areas, a larger storytime room, a multipurpose room, and more study spaces. The library hopes to grow its children’s collection by 25% and the expanded space will allow for a greater number of programs.