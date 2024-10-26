80.3 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Judge allows Villager to return home after alleged attack on wife

By Staff Report
Tony Black

A judge has allowed a husband to return home after an alleged attack on his wife at their home in The Villages.

The wife of 59-year-old Tony Black had reached out to the prosecutor’s office asking that her husband be allowed to resume “peaceful” contact with her, according to documents on file in Lake County Court. A judge granted a motion on Friday allowing the couple to resume their living arrangement.

Black had been arrested Sept. 27 after a neighbor heard screaming coming from the couple’s home on Pebble Beach Lane in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The neighbor walked over to the home and noticed a door that was ajar. She tried to open the door, but it was pushed closed from inside. The neighbor forced open the door and heard Black’s wife “hysterically screaming for help.” The wife told the neighbor that Black, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 245 pounds, had choked her, pulled her hair and prevented her from leaving the house. She indicated that she and Black, who have been married for a decade, had “a disagreement over finances.”

When the wife tried to leave, Black forcefully removed her Apple watch and threatened to smash her phone. He told her that if she called the police they “would both die.”

The neighbor took the woman back to her home and contacted law enforcement.

Black, a native of North Carolina, remains free on $12,500 bond.

