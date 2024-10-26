Robert Condon

Robert Andrew Condon, 78 of The Villages, FL passed away unexpectedly on October 19, 2024.

Bob was born on August 8, 1946, in Brooklyn, New York and is preceded in death by his loving parents, John and Anne, brother, John, brother-in-law, Tom, and his niece, Patricia.Bob leaves behind his beloved wife, Pat, daughter, Theresa (Tomás) McGuinness, son, Brian (Denise) Condon, grandchildren, Katherine Condon, Megan Condon, Alexandra Condon-McGuinness and Harry Condon-McGuinness, brother, Timothy (Pat), sister, Noreen, sister-in-law, Patti, many nieces, nephews and countless life-long friends.

In 1965, Bob graduated from Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn, New York and thereafter enlisted in the Navy where he served his country in Vietnam on the USS Intrepid. Bob loved his time on the USS Intrepid and would often blow kisses to the carrier when driving past the Fighting “I” docked on the westside of Manhattan.

After being honorably discharged from the Navy in 1967, Bob returned to New York where he joined the New York Police Department. He achieved the rank of detective and in 1986, just before his 20 year anniversary with the NYPD, he retired due to work related injuries. Bob was a “cop’s cop” who made lifelong friends while “on the job” and was one of the most active detectives during his tenure with the NYPD. For many years, Bob also moonlighted as the Director of Security at the Hotel Edison in NYC’s theater district.

Bob was a adoring husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend who was a beacon of light in any room he entered. Bob’s combination of storytelling, humility, kindness and sense of humor was unmatched and he truly brought love and joy to everyone he encountered. Bob’s passion for life was beyond compare. He loved spending time with family, traveling with his wife, Pat, going to the track and casino, golfing, watching sports and playing with his dog, Finn. The indelible mark Bob made on the heart of all he crossed paths with will never been forgotten.

On Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., a Memorial Mass will be held in Bob’s honor at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake, FL 32159. The burial service will be a private family affair at Florida National Cemetery.

On Saturday, November 9th, 2024 at 11:00 a.m., a Celebration of Life service will be held at St. Thomas More Church, 204-25 Rockaway Point Boulevard, Breezy Point, NY 11697 for family and friends to gather in his memory. Thereafter, the family would like to invite family and friends to join them for a repass at the Rockaway Point/Breezy Point Catholic Club, 204-10 Rock Point Boulevard, Breezy Point, NY 11697.