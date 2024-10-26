80.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, October 26, 2024
type here...

Serial golf cart thief avoids prison time after multiple thefts in The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments
Jerry Michael Lay
Jerry Michael Lay

A serial golf cart thief has avoided prison time after multiple thefts in The Villages.

Jerry Michael Lay Jr., 52, who most recently made his home in a rental unit in the San Leandro Villas, has a long history of snatching golf carts in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

He was recently sentenced to “time served” in Sumter County after stealing golf carts at Barnes & Noble at Lake Sumter Landing and at Enterprise Rental at Lake Sumter Landing. 

Lay was transferred on Friday to the Lake County Jail. In that county, he is facing a charge of stealing a golf cart last year from a bowling alley at Spanish Springs.

Lay has long been on the radar of local law enforcement. The golf cart theft arrests were due in part to surveillance images from strategically located cameras operated by The Villages. When law enforcement officers saw the golf cart thief in the surveillance, they knew it was Lay.

He was arrested in 2019 in connection with a golf cart stolen from a hotel in Spanish Springs. He served 210 days in jail in that case.

Lay was released from state prison in 2018 after a year and a half sentence for theft of a motor vehicle. His first arrested came in 1988 for theft of a motor vehicle in Broward County.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The palm trees in The Villages need to be trimmed on a regular basis

A Village of Winifred resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the palm trees in The Villages should be trimmed on a regular basis.

Villager shares personal story in urging support for Amendment 4

A Village of Hawkins resident shares a personal story as she urges fellow voters to support Amendment 4.

Villages-News.com should not have published inflammatory Opinion piece

A reader from the Village of Piedmont scolds Villages-News.com for publishing an Opinion piece from a fellow resident that she felt was too inflammatory.

Please vote wisely!

A Village of Hillsborough resident explains what is on the line this election and urges his fellow residents to vote wisely.

We have too much complaining in The Villages!

A Village of Buttonwood resident believes we have too much complaining in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos