Sheriff’s office seeking support for food collection for families in need

During Thanksgiving and Christmas, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office will fill approximately 65-100 food boxes to be given to families in need for the holidays.

The sheriff’s office is asking for donations of the following items to help fill the food boxes. Only nonperishable items can be accepted. Gift cards can also be accepted.

· Canned vegetables

· Canned yams or sweet potatoes

· Canned cranberry sauce

· Gravy in cans, jar or envelopes of powder mix

· Stuffing mix

· Instant mashed potatoes

· Cake mixes & icings (desert items)

· Chicken broth

· Breakfast items (cereal, oatmeal, grits, pop tarts)

· Lunch items non perishable

If anyone has any questions, call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Annex at (352) 689-4600.