Sumter County announces $4.3 million paving project for County Road 470

By Staff Report
The County Road 470 Pavement Rehabilitation project in Sumter County will consists of full-depth reclamation to the sub-base and reconstructing to the final pavement surface.

The project limits will be from South of the Outlet River Bridge to CR 459 (approximately 3.0 miles). The project will also include school zone signage and marking improvements within the existing Lake Panasoffkee Elementary School zone South of CR 459. The existing school zone signage and pavement markings will be relocated, removed, or supplemented as described in the plans.

The project advertisement package is currently under review by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) as grant funding was secured for this project. It is anticipated to be advertised in the third week of November, and construction completed by June 2025. FDOT will participate in the Small County Outreach Program (SCOP).

The total estimated cost of the project is $4.3 million.

