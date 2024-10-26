The palm trees in The Villages need to be trimmed on a regular basis

To the Editor:

As an arborist the question is why the palms are not being trimmed of dead limbs? The trimming of the dead palms is healthier for the trees. I have seen dead palms hit golf carts and cars. In front of the shop in Sumter Landing a dead palm fell on a elderly man causing him to fall to the ground with injuries not to mention the palms have caused flat tires.

We would not see these problems if the palms were trimmed and we would not see all the piles of dead palms stacked up waiting for weeks to be picked up.

We have only lived here for four years but we’ve noticed trash not being picked up and crews just mowing over the trash and making more of a mess.

We personally have gone around picking up garbage and have seen others doing the same thing. The Morse family needs to do a better job instead of building more homes. Get it together, please.

Mike Green

Village of Winifred