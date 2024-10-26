84.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, October 26, 2024
type here...

The palm trees in The Villages need to be trimmed on a regular basis

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

As an arborist the question is why the palms are not being trimmed of dead limbs? The trimming of the dead palms is healthier for the trees. I have seen dead palms hit golf carts and cars. In front of the shop in Sumter Landing a dead palm fell on a elderly man causing him to fall to the ground with injuries not to mention the palms have caused flat tires.
We would not see these problems if the palms were trimmed and we would not see all the piles of dead palms stacked up waiting for weeks to be picked up.
We have only lived here for four years but we’ve noticed trash not being picked up and crews just mowing over the trash and making more of a mess.
We personally have gone around picking up garbage and have seen others doing the same thing. The Morse family needs to do a better job instead of building more homes. Get it together, please.

Mike Green
Village of Winifred

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villager shares personal story in urging support for Amendment 4

A Village of Hawkins resident shares a personal story as she urges fellow voters to support Amendment 4.

Villages-News.com should not have published inflammatory Opinion piece

A reader from the Village of Piedmont scolds Villages-News.com for publishing an Opinion piece from a fellow resident that she felt was too inflammatory.

Please vote wisely!

A Village of Hillsborough resident explains what is on the line this election and urges his fellow residents to vote wisely.

We have too much complaining in The Villages!

A Village of Buttonwood resident believes we have too much complaining in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

This is a really easy election for the American voters

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident contends that this election is really easy for the American voters.

Photos