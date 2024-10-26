80.8 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 26, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Timothy J. McNulty, 81, of The Villages and a longtime resident of Killingworth CT, passed away on October 24th.

Timothy was born in New Haven, CT to Timothy McNulty and Dorothy McNulty. He graduated from Eli Whitney High School, served in the Army, and had a long career with Amtrak for over 40 years. He enjoyed traveling, playing golf, and spending time with loved ones.
Timothy is preceded in death by parents Timothy and Dorothy McNulty.

He is survived by his wife Nora McNulty of Florida, his son Timothy McNulty with Kim Pemberton of Connecticut, his daughter Tara McNulty with David Shaker of Maine, his sister Barbara Amero of Tennessee, and his grandchildren Morgan Shaker, Thomas Shaker, Liam McNulty, and Quinn McNulty.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on October 28, at Hiers-Baxley in The Villages, FL. Funeral services will be held at a later date in Connecticut.

