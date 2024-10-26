Two Villagers have long used their talents to help others

The sound of music is the sound of giving for Diana Arlt and Bill Davis.

These two talented Villagers – along with their spouses: Joe Arlt and Sue Davis — have spent the past decade creating music and helping needy adults and children.

Now, due to injuries and illness, both are ready to step out of the spotlight. But their legacies will endure.

Diana Arlt and Bill Davis are united in many ways. He is the director of The Villages Pops Chorus. Arlt was a long-time member of the group.

They also dedicated themselves to helping others. In the past decade – thanks to Davis’ leadership and love of music – the Pops Chorus has donated $280,000 to charity. Diana and Joe Arlts’ monthly “Showcase of Talent” events have raised over $100,000 for charity in that time.

Bill Davis led the Pops Chorus to artistic and charitable heights when he took over 10 years ago. It now has about 150 members.

“Bill brings such joy and love to this music, and to the people in the chorus and the audience,” said Jo Hanebrink, his accompanist on keyboards since they started the Pops Chorus. “Bill and Sue Davis give all they have to the chorus.”

“There wouldn’t be a Pops Chorus if it wasn’t for Bill Davis,” said longtime member Bonnie Williams.

Attending a Pops Chorus concert is like a music education class, thanks to Bill Davis. Before each number, he gives a detailed explanation of who wrote and sang the music. He often explains the social and cultural impact of a song.

Davis started making music in The Villages with an oldies band called “3 For the Road.” He has also played in folk groups. Davis can talk about nearly any song he grew up with during the ‘60s.

I used to kid him and ask to play and recite the lyrics to “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida,” a goofy ‘60s’ rock anthem by Iron Butterfly. Bill would just smile at the mention of the song.

As a long-suffering Buffalo Bills fan, I would often chastise Bill for his love of the New England Patriots (and Boston Red Sox). I could never change his loyalty to those teams.

Bill is also a talented actor. He appeared in many productions for the Villages Musical Theater. My favorite of his many performances was his role as Enjolras, the revolutionary leader in “Les Miserables.” I also got a kick watching and listening to him sing ‘50s pop numbers in “Forever Plaid.”

Earlier this year, Davis was diagnosed with cancer. His final appearance with the Pops Chorus will be at its Holiday concert on Dec. 9, in the North Lake Presbyterian Church. He and Sue Davis will be moving to Charlotte, to be near their children and grand-children.

In many ways, Bill Davis is a man for all stages. He can sing, act, lead and teach. Off stage, he’s a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. As a performer, what matters most, is the time, effort and money he gave to Pops Chorus members, the audience and to charity.

Diana Arlt also made a habit of giving herself away to help others over the past decade.

She’s a talented singer, recently known for her acclaimed tribute to Karen Carpenter. Diana and Joe had an idea to provide a showcase for local talent 10 years ago. They found a stage at the La Hacienda Recreation Center. Just about every major local performer has graced that stage for the Arlts.

“Joe and Diana make this happen with a lot of hard work, and we all appreciate it,” said Jan Lavin, who sang and did announcing chores for the monthly shows. “It means a lot to people here, because it gives you another chance to perform,” local singer Lydia Leduc once said after a performance.

Diana Arlt was severely injured in a fall in 2023. Joe Arlt also faced physical challenges.

The couple tried to keep the Showcase going, Diana Arlt would perform in a wheelchair.

“I can’t walk, but I can still sing,” she said.

But putting on a Showcase of Talent event every month became too much of a burden.

“After carefully considering all factors, Diana and I have decided to cancel the Showcase of Talent…” Joe Arlt stated in an email this month. “During the past 10 plus years, we donated well over $100,000 to various charities. I hope we brought some enjoyment to our many patrons.

Elsa Williams, a local fan of the Showcase of Talent praised the Arlts this way in an email:

“Thank you both for your many years of leadership and entertaining folks in The Villages. You’ve provided a wonderful venue showcasing the talents in our community and you’ve contributed an impressive amount to local charities.

“Your efforts are greatly appreciated and valued. You should be very proud of your legacy.”

The same can be said for Bill and Sue Davis. They along with Diana and Joe Arlt have demonstrated the power of music as a force for good. Their talent is matched by their humanity.

Tony Violanti writes about music and entertainment for Villages-News.com. He was inducted into The Buffalo Music Hall of Fame as a music journalist.