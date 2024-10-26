Victoria May Gillotti

Victoria May Gillotti, 82, Wildwood, Florida went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 21, 2024 at her residence under the care of her loving children at her bedside and Vitas Hospice. Vicki was born on September 30, 1942 in Albany, New York to her parents Frederick Henry Sarvis and Jennie Irene (Lawton) Sarvis.

She and her late husband Ralph moved from Coldenham, New York in 1988 to Wildwood, Florida. Vicki was raised in Middletown, New York and went to Marlboro Central High School and graduated in 1960. She played the clarinet all through High School and was in the Marching Band and Orchestra. Vicki was a Life Member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary being involved with the Post #8083 in Belleview for over 25 years and holding leadership positions and was a member for 10 years at Post #2946 in Walden, New York.

She was a member of New Life Christian Church in Wildwood, Florida where she was very active in her church. She also had belonged to Mid Lakes Christian Church in Tavares, Florida prior to joining New Life Christian Church. Vicki was a great cook, loved to travel far and near, loved music of all different types. She also loved knitting, crocheting, flowers and gardening. Vicki loved feeling fresh air, the warmth of a hug and sunshine, the sounds of windchimes, laughter, and the ocean. She loved animals and supported the Humane Society and the ASPCA. At one time or another through her life, both past and recent, she was “Everyone’s Mom.” Vicki and her daughter Debra cooked meals for those who had to eat a certain restricted diets during medical treatments. She was a Universal Blood Donor who donated over 10 plus gallons of blood during her life.

Ralph, Vicki’s second husband, was the true love of her life and they had many happy years together. Patrick’s wife Heather, whom Vicki loved as her own daughter and referred to her as “My Sunshine Girl.” She was a dignified, intelligent, loving, down to earth lady who expressed her love for others through giving, caring, and sharing. Vicki was a RAFA International supporter and a supporter of Native American Indians. She was a big supporter of Tunnel to Towers due to her growing up in New York and her feelings of those innocent victims we lost on September 11, 2001.

Vicki had a quick wit, dry sense of humor, and was vocal about her interest in politics, different points of view, and world events. She placed a great value in honesty, caring, giving, sharing, and making life even a little bit better for those less fortunate than herself. Vicki appreciated simple things, like the beauty of sunrise and sunset, home cooking for herself and those she loved. Vicki loved a good game of Pinochle, Canasta, Backgammon and Monopoly. She was a tough, no nonsense, but loving gentle lady who loved life and those in her life. Vicki was also not afraid to speak her mind and express her views. The legacy that she leaves is one of loving, giving, sharing, caring, and peace that will sustain all of us who adored her and grieve for her.

Vicki often said the following:

“Life is short, Eat dessert first!”

“We can choose to be happy and to spread happiness everyday!”

“Life is for living. So live it joyfully everyday for yourself and for those around you!’

“Hugs and dreams are free!”

Vicki is survived by her loving children: Debra Irene Wilcox of Wildwood, FL and Patrick Wilcox and his wife Heather of Middletown, NY; sister-in-law: Doan Montanya of Modena, NY; sister: Sue Ellen Tyler and her husband Walter of Liberty, NY; nephew: Kenneth Montanya of Modena, NY; nieces: Lonna Montanya of Newburgh, NY and Dawn Bandvith and her husband Jeff of Newport News, VA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved son, Willie Wilcox and her beloved husband, of Ralph Gillotti.

Vicki will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida with her late husband Ralph Gillotti.