Villager shares personal story in urging support for Amendment 4

To the Editor:

Why do we who support reproductive freedom say abortion is health care? Let me share a personal story.

In 1996, I got pregnant for the second time. I had a positive pregnancy test, and an appointment set with the OB/GYN.

Prior to that first appointment, I began bleeding and went to the ER. There was no fetus in my uterus; the pregnancy was ectopic. I was given a drug to prevent the fallopian tube from bursting. Of course, this meant that the pregnancy would be lost, but a pregnancy outside the uterus is not viable anyway. If I had not gotten this drug, my fallopian tube would have ruptured, and I could have bled to death or have gotten sepsis.

Not taking the drug was not something I considered, even for a second. The pregnancy was not viable, and my health and possibly my life were at risk. The ONLY way to care for my health at that point was to take the drug. No one even blinked or suggested that I not take the drug that would end my pregnancy.

So I took it. The days after consisted of very painful cramping and bleeding, along with the sadness over the loss of the wanted pregnancy.

I share this because I was lucky enough to live in the time that reproductive freedom was a protected right and no one even suggested that such a treatment was not health care. Today, women in the position I was in then are being turned away from hospitals, refused treatment even as they are actively miscarrying, and dying because doctors are afraid of prosecution if they treat them.

This is absurd. The “pro-life” movement has forced the enactment of laws that provide no clear path for physicians to treat women who have problem pregnancies. So, doctors are afraid to treat and women are dying.

So, to the “pro-life” people, I ask how would it have been pro-life for me to have died from lack of treatment, leaving the child I already had without a mother? Is this really the outcome you are seeking? Because it’s what we’re all getting unless we preserve the right to make our own reproductive decisions.

Vote YES on Amendment 4 to protect reproductive freedom.

Amy Shaw

Village of Hawkins