Saturday, October 26, 2024
Villages-News.com should not have published inflammatory Opinion piece

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

I cannot express my disappointment in the Villages-News.com for publishing such an inflammatory article after a person has suffered through two assassination attempts when running for office in America.
I also cannot believe how much this may have offended the Jewish community in our area. My mother tells stories of World War II, and what Hitler actually was. There is no comparison at all, as Trump was already in office for four years no matter if you liked it or not.
He did not shoot people, starve people to death in camps and torture them collecting various parts of their bodies and their hair.
He did not confiscate their possessions. He did not start wars and conquer countries.
The very first tattoo I saw in my life as a small child was a number on someone’s arm.
I had never yet seen a tattoo before in my small town. My mother’s coworker’s name was Maggie and she immigrated from Germany after the war. She had come from a concentration camp where she survived and was liberated. I didn’t understand why I was told to be quiet and not ask too much about that number.
I am requesting no matter what side you do not ever publish such a picture again, so completely divisive and inflammatory as the photo I just saw. I pray to God that my mother cannot see it as she’s 95 and still alive.
We are all Americans. It’s like the uncle that you invite to your Thanksgiving that you really don’t like but you invite anyway still, you would still stand with them.
My father was staunch Democrat, my mother a Republican. I lived in a peaceful home, even during election time.
Please ramp this down a bit. For all our sakes, please? The level of hate appears to be higher on the side against our 45th President Trump. He held office for four years, and deserves the respect of a former president.

Pamela Frigy
Village of Piedmont

 

