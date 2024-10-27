83.9 F
Apartment dweller registers as sex offender after explicit messages to young girl

By Staff Report
Comments
Byron Sesler
Byron Sesler

A resident of the Lake Sumter Apartments must now register as a sex offender following his conviction on a charge of sending explicit sexual messages to a young girl.

Byron Sesler, 51, who lives in the Lake Sumter Apartments at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road, pleaded no contest earlier this month to the charge in Lake County Court. He has been placed on probation for 24 months and cannot have intentional contact with children other than his own biological children.

Sesler had known the girl for some time and had a relationship with the girl’s mother, although the nature of that relationship was not detailed in an affidavit of probable cause from the Leesburg Police Department.

The mother contacted police in March after discovering text messages between Sesler and her daughter.

During interviews with investigators, the girl disclosed that she and Sesler had been involved in February in a game of Truth or Dare. During the game, the girl asked, “Do you find younger women sexy?” They began exchanging messages of a graphic sexual nature and Sesler eventually showed the girl his genitals during a video messaging session. In another exchange, he described his sexual organ as a “cucumber.”

When the mother discovered what had been happening over the course of several weeks, she confronted Sesler. He claimed he had been drinking alcohol and said he wasn’t “thinking right.” He begged the mother for forgiveness. The mother and her husband went to police and the girl’s phone was turned over to law enforcement. The girl had deleted some messages, but a forensic expert was able to recover much of the material.

