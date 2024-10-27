Community invited to participate in library’s Festival of Trees

The Lady Lake Library is inviting the community to participate in the second annual Festival of Trees, a heartwarming celebration that welcomes families, schools, non-profit organizations, and businesses to showcase their holiday spirit. The Festival of Trees is an opportunity for participants to decorate their own Christmas trees, which will be prominently displayed at the Lady Lake Library throughout the holiday season. Trees will be on display from Nov. 18 – Jan. 3.

Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis and the deadline to submit is Nov. 8. Trees must be decorated on Nov. 15 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Patrons will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite tree throughout the season beginning on Nov. 18. Votes will be tallied with an award given for best design.

“The Festival of Trees is a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together, get creative, and spread holiday cheer,” said Aly Herman, Director of the Lady Lake Library. ” This event allows people to share their joy while promoting their organization. We invite you to highlight your unique talents and bring a touch of holiday magic to the Lady Lake community.”

The cost to participate is $20 per entry, donated to Friends of the Lady Lake Library, and free for non-profits (501 c3s), municipal or government agencies and schools. There is a limit of one tree per organization, family or individual. Space is limited. For more information, apply online here, visit the library in person at 225 W. Guava St., or contact Library Director Aly Herman at aly.herman@mylakelibrary.org or Library Assistant Kourtney Fehr at Kourtney.fehr@mylakelibrary.org, or call at 352-753-2957.