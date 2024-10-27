Dennis M. Foard

Dennis M. Foard, 82, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully on Oct 3, 2024. Born in Queens, NY on February 23, 1942, Dennis was the son of the late MacDonough and Genevieve Foard.

He was raised in Whippany, NJ, where he graduated from Hanover Park High School. Dennis enlisted in the United States Navy where he proudly served his country and met the love of his life, Brenda. Dennis and Brenda married on July 15, 1961 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and enjoyed 63 joyful years of marriage together. Dennis and Brenda raised four boys, Dennis Jr. (Dorothy, Las Vegas, NV), Tim (Pauline, Sunrise, FL), Chris (predeceased Dennis), and Dave (Janet, Columbia, SC) in Billerica, MA before moving to South Florida. After retirement in 2007, Dennis and Brenda moved to The Villages where Brenda still resides.

Dennis had a big laugh that would brighten up any room, and greatly enjoyed watching sports, especially his beloved NY Giants. When moving to The Villages he played lots of golf, even sinking a “hole-in-one” on his birthday in 2015! While not on the golf course, he enjoyed playing shuffle board with Brenda and particpating in the senior games. Dennis was predeceased by his son Christopher, brother James, and sister Jean. Dennis will be greatly missed by his wife Brenda, sons Tim, Dennis, David, grandchildren Jenni (Bobby, Columbia, SC), Andrew, Reynianne, and TJ (Joanna, Alexandria, VA), and great grandchildren Charlie, Noah, and Kai.