Half of Sumter County voters have already cast ballots

More than 50 percent of Sumter County’s eligible voters have already cast their ballots ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

Voter turnout has been exceptionally high in the tri-county area, and, as usual, Sumter County is leading the way.

As of Sunday evening, 50.21 percent of the 125,893 eligible voters in Sumter County have cast their ballots. That includes 28,666 voters who have voted by mail and 35,545 who voted early in person.

Meanwhile in Lake County, 34.22 percent of 254,810 eligible voters have cast their ballots, including 30,992 mail-in ballots and 56,196 early voting ballots.

And in Marion County, 33.76 percent of voters have already cast ballots. That includes 35,850 mail-in ballots and 53,884 ballots cast in early voting.