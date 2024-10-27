If you vote for Kamala Harris you can’t see past the nose on your face

To the Editor:

Those voting for Kamala Harris are really the people who can’t see past the nose on their face.

After three and a half years in office she has not done anything about the millions of emigrants who have come in to our country and are committing horrendous crimes against Americans and says she will fix this on her first day in office. How?

Well, out one side of her mouth she would not change anything that she and President Biden put into place. In her next breath she says, “I believe anyone who enters this country should receive, health care, education, housing, food stamps etc., while our veterans (who served our country so that we can be free ) are living on the streets.”

While our emigrants are being set up in four of the most expense hotels in New York City, at our taxpayers’ expense, inflation is out of control, energy, gas, food, clothing, and everything else has gone up. She is going to fix that on the first day, too. She lies and lies and then lies some more. How can you not see this? Tell me are you better off today than four years ago? President Trump has a big mouth and that gets him into trouble, but one thing you can’t take away from him is, he loves this country, and he wants to make America Great AGAIN. You vote for whom you want, but read all the facts, and open your eyes before you vote. January 6 is long gone. Forget and forgive.

Johanna Griffey

Village of De La Vista North