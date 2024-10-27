83.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Inspector orders discarding of food during visit to Bob Evans

By Staff Report
Toast and green beans had to be discarded during an inspector’s visit earlier this month to a Bob Evans restaurant in The Villages.

The inspection took place Oct. 3 at the Bob Evans restaurant at Colony Plaza. The inspector found four high-priority violations, one intermediate violation and two basic violations.

The inspector found that green beans with an expiration date of Oct. 2 were being reheated in a microwave, according to a report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. A manager discarded the green beans when the inspector pointed out that the label indicated the food had passed its usable date.

Another high-priority violation involved a cook who removed toast from toaster after drying his hands on an apron, but not washing his hands before touching the toast. The manager threw out the toast and talked to the cook about the importance of washing his hands.

The inspector also found 15 flies in the dishwashing area.

The inspector returned on Oct. 7 and noted a single high-priority violation. In that incident, an employee touched another employee on the shoulder and returned to cooking without the required handwashing.

Photos