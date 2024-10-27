Israel should recognize a free and sovereign Palestine

To the Editor:

Who are the real terrorist?

Let me preface this letter by stating that I do NOT support or condone terrorism. I DO support the rights of all persons to live in peace without fear of persecution.

Israel’s denouncement of Hamas terrorism flies in the face of their own history of conducting terror campaigns to further their own aims. The Jewish people have no legal right to the lands forcibly taken from Palestinians. They do not want peace and instead are waging a systematic campaign of genocide and will never be content until they eradicate every Palestinian man, woman, and child. The Israeli’s denounce attacks from Iran, Lebanon, and other countries while they themselves support their own state sponsored terrorism.

Jewish paramilitary groups and other Zionist forces engaged in terrorist campaigns against British authorities in Palestine between the 1920s and 1940s to advance their political goals. From these underground activities of the1940s, Jewish terrorism changed to military operations, and the terrorist organization became the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) who are now murdering tens of thousands of innocent Palestinians. According to the 1949 Israeli Security Service Law, conscription to a fixed term military service is compulsory for all Israelis who turn 18 (exempting Israeli Arabs). Here in the IDF, these young people are indoctrinated in warfare without consideration of collateral damage and the forced subjugation, relocation, torture, & murder of Palestinians. So, who are the real terrorists?

If Israel truly wanted peace, they would recognize a free and sovereign Palestine, withdraw the illegal Jewish settlements on the West Bank, Golan Heights, and all other occupied territories, return the confiscated property and homes to their rightful owners or heirs, and grant all Israeli Arab citizens full rights, protections, and equal justice under the law per U.N. Resolution A/ES-10/L.31/Rev.1. Instead, Israel chooses to defy the U.N. and International Court of Justice and continues the genocide and atrocities with the disgraceful financial and military support of the U.S. It is little wonder that with the military might of the U.S. supported IDF, Palestinians have little recourse but to fight with whatever methods are available. Free Palestine and stop this madness.

David Dallas

Village of Bradford