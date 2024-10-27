Lawrence Johns Stevens

Lawrence John Stevens, 81, of The Villages, Florida and a long-time resident of Salem CT, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2024. Larry lived a life marked by dedication to his profession, love of animals and helping people.

For over 50 years, Larry worked as a trusted insurance agent, helping family and businesses across the region. Known for his honesty, warm smile, and commitment to doing right by others, he built long-lasting relationships that went beyond business.

Larry was a Justice of the peace for the state of Connecticut and performed many beautiful wedding ceremonies. He would spend hours meeting with couples and personalizing their ceremony just for them. Larry was a licensed Nuisance Wildlife Controller; he helped many people get rid of unwanted creatures. He also served as the Commissioner of Planning and Zoning in Salem for many years.

Larry loved fishing, golf, entertaining, traveling and taking care of his animals on the farm. Farming was a passion that connected Larry to the earth, and his animals brought him immense joy and pride.

Larry is survived by his beloved wife, Lyn, his son, John Stevens (Maryanna), daughter, Heather Rumm (Philip, stepdaughters, Heather Vance and Colleen Tavano, sister, JoAnne Carter (William), brother, Ronald Stevens (Darlene), sister-in-law, Barbara Stevens, grandchildren, Michael, Christopher, Taylor, Noah, Lindsay, Ashley, Brad, Drew, Jason and Makayla, his many nieces and nephews, and a close-knit community of friends and neighbors who cherished his kindness and concern for others. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Bill.

Larry, Uncle Larry, was known for giving out angel pins and before Christmas he would spend hours making Uncle Larry’s Reindeer Flight Food, he leaves behind a legacy of love, loyalty, and devotion to family and work.