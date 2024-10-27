83.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 27, 2024
MAGA Club will host visit from head of Judicial Watch

By Staff Report
Tom Fitton
Tom Fitton

The Villages MAGA Club will host a visit from the head of Judicial Watch.

Tom Fitton, who frequently appears on Fox News and Newsmax, will speak to club members at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Laurel Manor Recreation Center. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. General admission tickets are $10. For more information on tickets, visit https://villagesmagaclub.org/

Founded in 1994, Judicial Watch seeks to ensure government and judicial officials “act ethically and do not abuse the powers entrusted to them.” Fitton serves as the group’s president.

